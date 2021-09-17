ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Up 2.5%

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) shares were up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.64 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.08). Approximately 65,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 102,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The company has a market cap of £211.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Frank Armstrong purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

