Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.25 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

