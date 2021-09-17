Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 28,790 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 476,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,497. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

