Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 28,790 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50.
- On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.
- On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.
- On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.
- On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.31. 476,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,497. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
