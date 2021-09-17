Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 216.9% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

