Edgeless Hits 1-Day Volume of $345.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $752,466.09 and $345.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

