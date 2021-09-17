Edgeless One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,409.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $948,791.10 and approximately $5,409.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

