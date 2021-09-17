Edgeware (EDG) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,429,328,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,097,890 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

