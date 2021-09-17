Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $23,047,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $22,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,760,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,110,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAC remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,975. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

