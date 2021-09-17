Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

EIX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

