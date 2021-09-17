EFFORCE Reaches Market Cap of $128.87 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One EFFORCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $128.87 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00130341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044914 BTC.

About EFFORCE

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

