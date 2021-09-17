eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00.

eGain stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 3,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,175. The company has a market cap of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.35. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

