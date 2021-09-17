Egretia Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Egretia has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00133198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

