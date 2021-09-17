Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $421,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 120.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,397,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 763,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 19,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,704. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

