Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Up 107.9% in August

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMITF opened at $2.03 on Friday. Elbit Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

