Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the August 15th total of 239,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $146.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.83. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $149.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

