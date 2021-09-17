Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits Market Cap of $19.13 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $136,988.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00071301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00178305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.43 or 0.07329968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,047.09 or 1.00090124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00830000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

