Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,438.99 and approximately $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

