Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

