Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Down 4.7%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) shares were down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 262,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELYM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

