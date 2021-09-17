Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $45,146.36 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.01 or 0.07168348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119113 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

