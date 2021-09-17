Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

ELOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.