Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading Down 1.4%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.