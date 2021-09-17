Eminer Reaches Market Cap of $8.46 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Eminer has a market cap of $8.46 million and $10.43 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.