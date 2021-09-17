EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,538.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,538 ($20.09) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 241182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,320.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £911.68 million and a PE ratio of 31.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

