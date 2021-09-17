Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 25,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

