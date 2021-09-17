Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SEDG stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

