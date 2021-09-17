Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Align Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $728.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $681.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.44 and a 1 year high of $735.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

