Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 611 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,345.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,286.96. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

