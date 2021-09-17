Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 69,650 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,825,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 321,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 253,970 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 253,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 193,443 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

