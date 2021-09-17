Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 74,298 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,509.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.10 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.