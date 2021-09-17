Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 74,298 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,509.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

CSGP opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.