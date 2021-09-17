Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 672,500 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 672,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

