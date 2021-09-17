Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Match Group were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

