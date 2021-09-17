Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $703.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.07 and a 200-day moving average of $555.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.01 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.06 and a 52 week high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.