Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $299.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.44. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

