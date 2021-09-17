Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $8.55 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $728.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.44 and a 12 month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

