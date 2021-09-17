Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $11.28 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $439.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

