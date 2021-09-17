Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $11.28 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Moderna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna stock opened at $439.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.72. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

