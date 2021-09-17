Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $570.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.