Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Lumentum by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

