Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,175,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,950,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,948,229 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

