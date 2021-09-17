Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 45,000 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after purchasing an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $162.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.