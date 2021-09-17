Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

