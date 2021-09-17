Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,700 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 527,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,367,000 after buying an additional 430,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

