Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,659 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

