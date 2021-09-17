Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,978 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of HeadHunter Group worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.