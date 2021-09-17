Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after buying an additional 190,230 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 377,092 shares of company stock worth $232,720,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $653.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

