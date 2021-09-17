Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 500 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $627.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

