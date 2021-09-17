Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 56,000 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.