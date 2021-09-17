Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 124,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

